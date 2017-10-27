Remembering passwords are a pain, and it's why some people are embracing the convenience of biometric technology. Using a thumbprint to unlock a phone is something people always have on them, and don't have to remember.

This week, Apple began taking pre-orders for its $1,000 iPhone X. Along with that hefty price tag, customers will face a new unlocking technology that's raising concerns over security and privacy: Instead of a thumbprint, the iPhone X will take a 3D scan of your face.

Apple claims the facial data will only be stored locally on the phone, and not compiled on company servers. However, that's not the case with other companies that use similar technology.

One of the largest facial databases in the world is owned by social network giant Facebook. Some 350 million photos are uploaded to its servers every day. And as of June 2017, the social media giant reported it had 2 billion monthly active users.

Right now Facebook is using the technology to detect who's in your photos. But April Glaser, a technology reporter with Slate, warned that the database could be used in other ways in the future.