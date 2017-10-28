"Scary movies provide a more acceptable form of release to the terror that we otherwise fear from the real world."

In a news cycle that's seen no shortage of bad news, it seems counterintuitive that audiences would flock to scary fare. Experts say there's a good reason behind the move.

"While it seems like going to a scary movie would be the exact opposite of what someone would want to do in times like this, there is also a cathartic release of fear that can be accomplished in a movie theater that is not possible in real life," said Andrew Selepak, a professor in the department of telecommunication at the University of Florida.

"Scary movies provide a more acceptable form of release to the terror that we otherwise fear from the real world," he added.

"Given the glut of current real-world horrors, people are responding more to gory, horrific films as a means of escapism," said Amie Simon, creative marketing director at Smarthouse Creative, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing and media firm.

"It's a blood-soaked environment they can leave behind at the theater, that will hopefully allow them to stop thinking about reality, at least for a short period of time," Simon added.

However, rather than providing escapist scares that are left behind when the credits roll, other experts said well-received movies like "Get Out" are successful because of a core theme that resonates with moviegoers.

"'Get Out'… is not so much a horror film as a must-see portrait of racism, American style," said Rob Edelman, a lecturer at the University of Albany's College of Arts and Sciences. "It is one of the best films I've seen this year, and this goes way beyond its horror content."

Stephen Kent, an entertainment contributor to the Washington Examiner, said that "Get Out" succeeded precisely because it was political.

"'Get Out' was heralded as a commentary on the unspoken racism that continues to exist in communities all around America, and that word of mouth propelled it to a $253 million [worldwide] haul," Kent added.

Evidence of moviegoers' changing tastes isn't just at the multiplex. Ryan O'Connor, a marketing coordinator at Costume Supercenter, said the trend is also evident in Halloween costumes. "We've noticed a big spike in sales of characters from R-rated and gorier films this year," O'Connor told CNBC.

Pennywise — the terrifying clown that haunts the protagonists of "It"— has emerged as one of the season's most popular costumes, according to a recent survey by Fandango.

Along with 2016's "Deadpool" (an R-rated superhero sleeper hit), Pennywise garb "has been one of our most popular costume themes. We're already sold out for the season," O'Connor added.