Finally, someone has designed a real flying hoverboard — and it flies at 80mph

Finally, someone has designed a real hoverboard -- and it flies at 80mph

Franky Zapata always dreamed of flying, but being color blind, he was disqualified from becoming a helicopter pilot. —

Instead, he focused his energy on jet ski racing, and eventually created his own water recreation company, Zapata Racing. Still, Zapata never gave on his dream.

"If I can't fly in a regular way, I will create my own flying machine," he told CNBC recently.

Using a number of model airplane jets and a platform, Zapata designed the EZ Fly. The machine is capable of reaching speeds of up to 80mph and an altitude of 9,000ft. The pilot controls the EZ Fly by leaning in the direction that they want to go.

Along with the hardware, Franky designed a stability algorithm to keep the board as steady as possible and make flying easier.