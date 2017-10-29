11 women who prove that health tech investing isn't a boys' club

Women continue to represent a tiny sliver of investors in Silicon Valley and other tech hubs.

But in health tech, the divide isn't quite as stark as in other sectors.

New research from the early-stage investment fund Rock Health found that women make up about 11 percent of health-tech partners, a slight decrease from 11.4 percent in 2015. The average overall for venture capital is just 7 percent.

In the research process, Rock Health looked at the websites of 131 venture firms that invested in at least 5 start-ups in the space. The researchers specifically included partners and managing directors, while discounting associates, principles and board partners. It also didn't include life sciences funds, of which there are also higher-than-average numbers of female partners.

CNBC set out to meet 11 female investors in both digital health and life sciences to find out what they'd change about Silicon Valley, how they got into venture, and what they're looking for.

These interviews have all been edited for brevity.