Cramer: Ignore reports about iPhone concerns from people who 'don't know anything'

Investors should buy Apple, but ignore reports of concerns about its new iPhones, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"I urge people to not pay any attention to these publications that come out and say, 'Look, there's a shortage, they switched suppliers,'" said Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Apple.

"Apple is like the 'Fight Club'," Cramer added on "Squawk on the Street." "The first rule about Apple is you don't talk about Apple. So all these guys, they just don't know anything."

"Fight Club" is a 1996 novel by Chuck Palahniuk that was made into a movie three years later starting Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. One of the famous lines is, "The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club."

Shares of Apple were higher Monday amid speculation about strong demand for the iPhone X. The company began taking preorders for the high-end smartphone on Friday. Apple says "customer demand is off the charts."

Earlier this month, a report discussed fears of Apple possibly cutting orders for the iPhone 8 and what the could mean for the iPhone X.

Cramer said Apple makes production changes all the time, and reports about concerns just cause people to sell.

"And the analysts play this game too," the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" said. "The analysts are always trying to downgrade it based on a supplier."

"I urge people, please, own Apple," Cramer said. "Own it because it is an inexpensive stock making the greatest consumer products."