Cryptocurrencies are surging in value, and university students want in on the action.

In the past year, the price of bitcoin has multiplied by almost nine-fold, while ethereum is up about 27-fold. Hundreds of other currencies have emerged this year, and new projects are raising tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars in coin and token offerings. Crytpocurrencies use cryptography to secure transactions and track the transfer of digital money.

"A lot of people are attracted to the huge valuations in these currencies," said Dan Boneh, co-director of the Stanford Computer Security Lab and a professor of cryptography.

Boneh said that security and cryptography represent the second-most popular subject in the university's computer science department, behind only machine learning.