    Five years on: A look back at the destruction caused by Superstorm Sandy

    Streets damaged in Ortley Beach, New Jersey.
    Tim Larsen | Governor's Office | Reuters

    It has been five years since Superstorm Sandy slammed the Northeast Coast of the U.S., causing catastrophic destruction along the Jersey Shore; Long Island, New York; and New York City.

    Sandy claimed the lives of at least 117 people in the U.S., according to the Red Cross. The storm surge caused major flooding along the coast — destroying housing and infrastructure — and left 7.5 million without power, causing over $62 million in damage.

    While much of the infrastructure and homes have since been rebuilt and refortified, many with the help of federal assistance, there are still remnants from the devastating impact from this storm. For example, the L line between Brooklyn and Manhattan is planning to close for two years for repairs, much of which was caused by the hurricane.

    As other regions in the U.S. and Caribbean continue to reel from the effects of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, we take a look back five years ago on the impact of Superstorm Sandy.

    • A US flag waves in Breezy Point, Queens, in New York City

      A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through Breezy Point in Queens, New York.

      Adrees Latif | Reuters

    • Hurricane Sandy was a Superstorm

      In this handout GOES satellite image provided by NASA, Hurricane Sandy, pictured at 1440 UTC, churns off the east coast on Oct. 29, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean. Sandy had already claimed over 50 lives in the Caribbean.

      NOAA | Getty Images

    • Star Jet roller coaster submerged in Seaside Heights, New Jersey

      Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park wrecked by Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights. The Star Jet roller coaster remained in the water after the Casino Pier it sat on collapsed into the ocean from the force of the storm.

      Mario Tama | Getty Images

    • Mantoloking, New Jersey

      A satellite image shows a new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking, just north of where the storm made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey. The new inlet connects the Atlantic Ocean and the Jones Tide Pond. The image on the right shows how the area has rebuilt and looks today.

      Reuters | Google Earth

    • Flooding in Lower Manhattan

      Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan.

      Adrees Latif | Reuters

    • Washed ashore

      Boats washed ashore by the storm piled next to a house near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.

      Steve Nesius | Reuters

    • Neighborhood in flames

      Massive fires destroyed 110 homes in Breezy Point, one of the most devastating fires that occurred as a result of Superstorm Sandy.

      Todd Maisel | NY Daily News | Getty Images

    • Breezy Point then and now

      A satellite image of Breezy Point, showing the devastation from fires that reduced one neighborhood to ashes. The satellite image on the right shows how the Breezy Point looks today.

      Getty Images | Google Earth

    • Breezy Point reduced to ashes 

      More than 50 homes destroyed in a fire during Superstorm Sandy are viewed Oct. 30, 2012, in the Breezy Point.

      Getty Images

    • Lower East Side of Manhattan then and now

      Submerged cars on Avenue C and 7th Street, after severe flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy, on Oct. 29, 2012, in Manhattan (l) and how the area looks in 2017.

      Getty Images | Google Earth

    • Digging out

      Amy Neukom works to remove sand in her parents' home in the town of Mantoloking.

      Lucas Jackson | Reuters

    • Taxis out of service 

      Taxis sit in a flooded lot in Hoboken, New Jersey, after Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 30, 2012.

      Getty Images

    • Manhattan in the dark

      The Flatiron Building stood dark after the storm left much of Manhattan below 42nd Street without power.

      Getty Images

