Five years on: A look back at the destruction caused by Superstorm Sandy

It has been five years since Superstorm Sandy slammed the Northeast Coast of the U.S., causing catastrophic destruction along the Jersey Shore; Long Island, New York; and New York City.
Sandy claimed the lives of at least 117 people in the U.S., according to the Red Cross. The storm surge caused major flooding along the coast — destroying housing and infrastructure — and left 7.5 million without power, causing over $62 million in damage.
While much of the infrastructure and homes have since been rebuilt and refortified, many with the help of federal assistance, there are still remnants from the devastating impact from this storm. For example, the L line between Brooklyn and Manhattan is planning to close for two years for repairs, much of which was caused by the hurricane.
As other regions in the U.S. and Caribbean continue to reel from the effects of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, we take a look back five years ago on the impact of Superstorm Sandy.
A resident who lost her home takes pictures while walking through Breezy Point in Queens, New York.
In this handout GOES satellite image provided by NASA, Hurricane Sandy, pictured at 1440 UTC, churns off the east coast on Oct. 29, 2012, in the Atlantic Ocean. Sandy had already claimed over 50 lives in the Caribbean.
Waves break in front of a destroyed amusement park wrecked by Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 31, 2012, in Seaside Heights. The Star Jet roller coaster remained in the water after the Casino Pier it sat on collapsed into the ocean from the force of the storm.
A satellite image shows a new inlet that was cut across the barrier island of the New Jersey coastal town Mantoloking, just north of where the storm made landfall in Ocean County, New Jersey. The new inlet connects the Atlantic Ocean and the Jones Tide Pond. The image on the right shows how the area has rebuilt and looks today.
Residents stand over vehicles which were submerged in a parking structure in the financial district of Lower Manhattan.
Boats washed ashore by the storm piled next to a house near Monmouth Beach, New Jersey.
Massive fires destroyed 110 homes in Breezy Point, one of the most devastating fires that occurred as a result of Superstorm Sandy.
A satellite image of Breezy Point, showing the devastation from fires that reduced one neighborhood to ashes. The satellite image on the right shows how the Breezy Point looks today.
More than 50 homes destroyed in a fire during Superstorm Sandy are viewed Oct. 30, 2012, in the Breezy Point.
Submerged cars on Avenue C and 7th Street, after severe flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy, on Oct. 29, 2012, in Manhattan (l) and how the area looks in 2017.
Amy Neukom works to remove sand in her parents' home in the town of Mantoloking.
Taxis sit in a flooded lot in Hoboken, New Jersey, after Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 30, 2012.
The Flatiron Building stood dark after the storm left much of Manhattan below 42nd Street without power.