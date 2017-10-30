Five years on: A look back at the destruction caused by Superstorm Sandy

It has been five years since Superstorm Sandy slammed the Northeast Coast of the U.S., causing catastrophic destruction along the Jersey Shore; Long Island, New York; and New York City.

Sandy claimed the lives of at least 117 people in the U.S., according to the Red Cross. The storm surge caused major flooding along the coast — destroying housing and infrastructure — and left 7.5 million without power, causing over $62 million in damage.

While much of the infrastructure and homes have since been rebuilt and refortified, many with the help of federal assistance, there are still remnants from the devastating impact from this storm. For example, the L line between Brooklyn and Manhattan is planning to close for two years for repairs, much of which was caused by the hurricane.

As other regions in the U.S. and Caribbean continue to reel from the effects of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, we take a look back five years ago on the impact of Superstorm Sandy.