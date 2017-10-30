Here's where Mueller says Manafort's money went

The payments allegedly included tens of millions of dollars on home improvements, including $934,350 spent at an antique rug store in Alexandria and $623,910 paid to an antique dealer in New York. The list includes alleged payments of $849,215 at a men's clothing store in New York, $520,440 at a clothing store in Beverly Hills, and payments of $163,705 for three Range Rovers, a $62,750 Mercedes Benz and a $47,000 Range Rover.



Manafort also allegedly used offshore accounts to buy real estate, including $2.85 million for a New York City condo in Soho and a Brooklyn brownstone that cost $3 million.



Separately, court papers were unsealed Monday detailing a guilty plea by George Papadopoulos, a member of the Trump campaign's foreign policy team, on charges of lying to federal agents about his dealings with several Russians who were offering "dirt" on Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.



Papadopoulos admitted to lying about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials.



Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and had no access to Trump.

The guilty plea by Papadopoulos marked the first criminal count that cites interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the campaign.

The indictment against Manafort and Gates also alleges that they acted as unregistered agents of the Government of Ukraine and a Ukrainian political party whose leader Victor Yanukovych was president from 2010 to 2014.



Other counts against Manafort and Gates included acting as unregistered agents of Ukraine's government, false and misleading statements and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.



The indictment also contains a count of "conspiracy against the United States," but those charges relate to Mueller's allegations that transactions were made from offshore accounts to avoid paying federal taxes.



Despite the detailed money laundering allegations, there were no allegations of Russian involvement in the election.

After the indictment was unsealed, the president quickly tweeted that the alleged crimes were "years ago," and insisted there was "NO COLLUSION" between his campaign and Russia. He also pointed to his Democratic rival in the election, Hillary Clinton, tweeting: "Why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"



As the White House sought to downplay the charges, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted that most of the alleged activities took place before the 2016 campaign.

"We've been saying from day one there's no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all," she added.



"Were it to end here the White House would be very happy, but I think no one thinks it's going to end here," said Robert Driscoll, a former deputy U.S. Attorney General.

