    Business

    Here's where Mueller says Manafort's money went

    Paul Manafort, advisor to Donald Trump, is seen at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016.
    Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    A 12-count indictment by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller alleges that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort laundered tens of millions of dollars in foreign payments to hide his "overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income," according to the indictment.

    The indictment, which also named Manafort's former deputy, Robert Gates, was brought as part of Mueller's ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's campaign to try to help Trump win the election.

    The charges may be intended to convince Manafort to provide additional information about the inner workings of the Trump campaign, according to Thomas Dupree, Jr., a former deputy assistant Attorney General.

    "This is a classic situation where Mueller is now going to say to the defendants, 'Look, you need to cooperate because if you do we can get you a very favorable deal as far as sentencing goes and if you don't cooperate you'll be facing very serious prison time,'" he told MSNBC.

    On Monday, both Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges. A federal judge ordered home confinement for both defendants and set a a $10 million unsecured bond for Manafort and a $5 million unsecured bond for Gates.

    Prosecutors said Mueller's team has had "difficult time" determining the value of Manafort's and Gates' assets.

    The next status hearing in the case was set for cases for Nov. 2

    In detailing the alleged scheme, Mueller's office listed more than 200 transactions involving payments from shell companies and offshore accounts in Cyprus and the Grenadines to unnamed vendors in New York, Virginia, South Carolina, California and Florida.

    The payments allegedly included tens of millions of dollars on home improvements, including $934,350 spent at an antique rug store in Alexandria and $623,910 paid to an antique dealer in New York. The list includes alleged payments of $849,215 at a men's clothing store in New York, $520,440 at a clothing store in Beverly Hills, and payments of $163,705 for three Range Rovers, a $62,750 Mercedes Benz and a $47,000 Range Rover.

    Manafort also allegedly used offshore accounts to buy real estate, including $2.85 million for a New York City condo in Soho and a Brooklyn brownstone that cost $3 million.

    Separately, court papers were unsealed Monday detailing a guilty plea by George Papadopoulos, a member of the Trump campaign's foreign policy team, on charges of lying to federal agents about his dealings with several Russians who were offering "dirt" on Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

    Papadopoulos admitted to lying about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials.

    Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and had no access to Trump.
    The guilty plea by Papadopoulos marked the first criminal count that cites interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the campaign.

    The indictment against Manafort and Gates also alleges that they acted as unregistered agents of the Government of Ukraine and a Ukrainian political party whose leader Victor Yanukovych was president from 2010 to 2014.

    Other counts against Manafort and Gates included acting as unregistered agents of Ukraine's government, false and misleading statements and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

    The indictment also contains a count of "conspiracy against the United States," but those charges relate to Mueller's allegations that transactions were made from offshore accounts to avoid paying federal taxes.

    Despite the detailed money laundering allegations, there were no allegations of Russian involvement in the election.

    After the indictment was unsealed, the president quickly tweeted that the alleged crimes were "years ago," and insisted there was "NO COLLUSION" between his campaign and Russia. He also pointed to his Democratic rival in the election, Hillary Clinton, tweeting: "Why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"

    As the White House sought to downplay the charges, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted that most of the alleged activities took place before the 2016 campaign.

    "We've been saying from day one there's no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, and nothing in the indictment today changes that at all," she added.

    "Were it to end here the White House would be very happy, but I think no one thinks it's going to end here," said Robert Driscoll, a former deputy U.S. Attorney General.

    (The Associated Press contributed.)

