JUUL e-cigs' growth in popularity strains supply chain

Having so much demand that supply struggles to keep up may sound like a start-up's dream, but not when you're trying to give people a reason to switch from another product.

"When people say it's a good problem to have, I think about it a little differently," JUUL Labs CEO Tyler Goldman told CNBC. The company's goal is to switch cigarette users, he said. And to do that, JUUL needs to have enough products to satisfy users' nicotine cravings.



JUUL is one of the hottest e-cigarettes on the market. The device, which launched about two years ago, represented 27 percent of dollar market share of the total e-cigarette category for the four weeks that ended Sept. 9, according to Nielsen data provided by JUUL Labs.

While JUUL's retail representation is strongest along America's coasts and the Midwest, according to the company, JUUL has a presence in every state nationwide.

Every month, JUUL Labs produces 20 million products, including devices and cartridges, Goldman said. But the pace has strained the company's supply chain. While some continue to rave, others complain the quality has worsened.

"To achieve our mission, we really need to make sure that we have enough pods per device, and if we're not getting enough devices out into the marketplace, it means we're not giving people the option to switch to JUUL."