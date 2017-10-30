Sprint shares dive more than 8% as deal with T-Mobile may be in jeopardy

The telecom mega-deal combining T-Mobile and Sprint is running into governance and pricing issues, sources say.

The pair are struggling over these issues in talks, but Softbank, which controls Sprint, is not planning to withdraw from the deal as soon as Tuesday as some reports suggest, these sources say.

Sprint shares dropped more than 11 percent on the earlier reports. Nikkei said the point of contention was over T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom's request to have control over the combined company. SoftBank reportedly decided it "would not give up control."