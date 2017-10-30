Futures point to a weak open as investors look ahead to key earnings, data

Mondelēz International, AvalonBay, Everest Re, Texas Roadhouse, Diamond Offshore and Dominion are just some of the names set to issue their latest earnings reports.

Meanwhile, a new batch of data is set to come out, with personal income and outlays being released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey is set to be published at 10:30 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, three separate bills auctions are set to take place.

In politics, President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit its lowest level, according to a NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, with his job approval rating falling to 38 percent, having declined 5 points since the previous month.

On the commodities front, oil prices fluctuated in early trade, as rising exports from Iraq capped gains in the market. However, hopes were lifted somewhat, on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut would be extended past its deadline of March 2018; Reuters reported.

At 6:00 a.m. ET, U.S. crude was trading slightly off at $53.81, while Brent hovered around $60.50 per barrel.