    Futures point to a weak open as investors look ahead to key earnings, data

    • Mondelez International, Everest Re, Texas Roadhouse, Diamond Offshore and more are set to publish earnings Monday
    • Oil and data will also be in focus during trade

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower Monday as investors awaited the latest batch of corporate earnings and economic data.

    Earnings season continues to be in full swing, with a number of major brands gearing up to publish their latest financial figures.

    Mondelēz International, AvalonBay, Everest Re, Texas Roadhouse, Diamond Offshore and Dominion are just some of the names set to issue their latest earnings reports.

    Meanwhile, a new batch of data is set to come out, with personal income and outlays being released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey is set to be published at 10:30 a.m. ET. Elsewhere, three separate bills auctions are set to take place.

    In politics, President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit its lowest level, according to a NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, with his job approval rating falling to 38 percent, having declined 5 points since the previous month.

    On the commodities front, oil prices fluctuated in early trade, as rising exports from Iraq capped gains in the market. However, hopes were lifted somewhat, on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut would be extended past its deadline of March 2018; Reuters reported.

    At 6:00 a.m. ET, U.S. crude was trading slightly off at $53.81, while Brent hovered around $60.50 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, European stocks were under slight pressure during market trade on Monday, while markets in Asia closed mostly mixed.

    Last Friday, U.S. stocks finished higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite hitting a record high in the session following a positive batch of earnings reports.

    No major speeches are set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday; however, talk of who will take on the position as Fed Chair from early 2018 will remain on the minds of investors.

    —CNBC's Javier E. David contributed to this report.

