Catalan separatists are seeking refuge in Belgium — causing an awkward rift between EU nations

Catalonia's leaders are reportedly seeking safety in Brussels as they face criminal charges for spearheading the region's independence movement, throwing up a potentially awkward situation between Belgium, the EU and Spain.

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and several members of his pro-independence administration travelled to Brussels in Belgium on Monday and hired a lawyer, fueling speculation that they will try to seek asylum there in order to avoid possible prison sentences for trying to secede from Spain.

Belgian lawyer Paul Bekaert confirmed he has taken on Puigdemont as a client, according to Reuters, but didn't comment on whether he is working on an asylum claim in Belgium. Puigdemont is expected to make a public appearance in Brussels on Tuesday. Paul Bekaert was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Puigdemont's self-imposed exile came after Spain's chief prosecutor on Monday called for charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement to be leveled against the Catalan leader, his deputies and other Catalan officials. The charge of rebellion alone carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

Jose Ramon García-Hernández, secretary of international relations in Spain's ruling Partido Popular (PP), told CNBC Tuesday that he had no confirmation whether Puigdemont was in Brussels but said it would be very strange if Belgium granted the Catalan politician asylum.

"The law is the law and to concede asylum for any government inside the EU you have to fulfil criteria and there is a protocol that is linked to Lisbon Treaty and it will be very, very strange for him to get asylum there," he said.

"Spain is a modern democracy, you see the rest of the pro-independence politicians are back in Catalonia and we never prosecute anyone for their political ideas, it's because they are outside the law," he added, insisting that Madrid had no control over how and whether judges would proceed with charges against the Catalan secessionists.

"The government doesn't have a say regarding justice," he said.

At the weekend, Belgium's migration minister suggested Puigdemont could seek asylum in the country and Puigdemont is believed to have travelled to Brussels on Monday when Spain took control of the region's governmental institutions.

The constitutional crisis between Spain and Catalonia came to a head Friday after the pro-independence Catalan government declared independence. Spain promptly responded by imposing direct rule on the wealthy northeastern region, sacking the Catalan government and calling for snap elections on December 21.