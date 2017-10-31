China is said to have practiced bombing attacks against Guam 10 Mins Ago | 00:44

China has flown bomber jets near the United States territory of Guam and practiced attacks against the island, according to U.S. military officials, Defense News reported Tuesday.

Chinese firepower, along with its host of provocative military activities, is causing the United States to worry about the country as a primary danger in the Pacific region — even as rogue nation North Koreacontinues to threaten international attacks, the report said.

Tensions with Pyongyang have not dissolved, but conflict with the country is still viewed as "a fight we can win," officials reportedly said.

With China however, which remains a "long-term challenge in the region," U.S. officials "worry about the way things are going," they said.

Chinese bombers are also flying in the vicinity of the state of Hawaii, according to the report.

