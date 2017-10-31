Connecticut AG on generic drug price-fixing suit: 'This is just the tip of the iceberg'

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, who is leading a coalition of states suing generic drugmakers, told CNBC on Tuesday that the industry is rife with collusion.

"We've uncovered through emails, text messages, and telephone patterns, plus cooperating witnesses a very compelling case of systematic and pervasive price fixing within the industry," Jepson said in a "Power Lunch" interview.

On Tuesday, 45 states, including Connecticut, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico moved to expand their lawsuit to 18 companies and 15 medicines. The suit also names two individual executives, including Rajiv Malik, president Pennsylvania-based Mylan.

Shares of Mylan, one of the defendants, were losing about 7 percent on the news.

In a statement, Mylan said it found no evidence of price fixing by the company or any of its employees, and vowed to defend itself vigorously. "Mylan has deep faith in the integrity of its president, Rajiv Malik, and stands behind him fully," the company's statement said.

As for how much the alleged collusion cost consumers, Jepson couldn't be specific. But he did emphasize that in an industry valued at about $75 billion, where 88 percent of prescriptions are written for generic drugs, the cost was likely massive.

Since there is evidence the collusion stretches back about a decade, Jepson said he's confident more players are involved. "We are uncovering new information almost every day," he added. "I can't stress enough this is just the tip of the iceberg."

The original complaint, filed in December, had focused on six companies and two medicines.

— Reuters contributed to this report.