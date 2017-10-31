Cramer's lightning round: I'm a buyer of Edwards Lifesciences despite the negativity   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.: "People have turned on this stock. Analysts have been downgrading. I think they're premature. I like the technology. I'm a buyer."

Realogy Holdings Corp.: "You know what? I like housing very much, but we're using Lennar right now because of that fabulous acquisition."

Cerner Corporation: "Cerner's a battleground. I am telling people that UnitedHealth is the play because of Optum."

Blackstone Group: "The 52-week high is $35. It's at $33.29. I think that's pretty good. I mean, the 5 percent yield. Doing great. I'm a buyer of Blackstone. I think [CEO] Steve Schwarzman's remarkable."

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.: "Ollie's Bargain Outlet is fantastic. It's one of two retailers that I actually like. No, I'm just kidding, but Burlington was really good today. I'm a buyer of Ollie's, not a seller."