If you buy the iPhone X, you might want to take the AppleCare+ offer seriously

It's becoming more and more worthwhile to sign up for Apple's repair and protection services.

The latest iPhone, the iPhone X, opened for preorder on Oct. 27 and hits stores Nov. 3. The pricey phone starts at $999, and every iPhone comes with a standard 90 days of support and one year of repairs. But to get AppleCare+, it will cost you an additional $199.

An Apple Care+ plan extends coverage to 2 years of support and repairs, with a $29 fee for screen damage and a $99 fee for other damage, including accidents. And if you decide to opt out of purchasing that plan, it's going to cost you more than ever before to repair your iPhone X.

A screen repair costs $279 on the iPhone X without AppleCare+, while "other damage" costs $549. That's the same price as a new iPhone 7.

Those repair costs are a big leap from previous models — which makes sense, given that the iPhone X is made with more cutting-edge materials, such as a glass-covered chassis and OLED display. On the plus side, Apple told Reuters it expects to expand screen repair capabilities by the end of this year to about 400 authorized third parties in 25 countries. Apple also covers shipping if you send your phone in for repairs and gives you a loaner, and can do a lot of services through the Apple Support app.

Here are all the fees for repairs on phones outside of AppleCare+ and out of warranty: