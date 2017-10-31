Ikea just made some pointless YouTube ads that run for up to 8 minutes

Would you watch an advert in which a teenager stands at a sink and washes dishes for more than four minutes, or spend more than five minutes watching a video of people arm wrestling in a bar?

Furniture store Ikea has created such dull spots in a series called "Irresistible Pointless TrueView Ads," which are a dig at the sometimes annoying commercials that appear on YouTube that viewers can't wait to skip.

As such, the actors in each ad prompt viewers to press the skip button, with the sullen teenager asking: "Don't you have anything better to do than watch me washing dishes?" as he painstakingly scrubs each piece of crockery.