Ryanair posted an 11 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, and iterated it's still on track for solid full-year results despite recent flight cancellations.

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary said: "These strong H1 results reinforce the robust nature of Ryanair's low fare, pan-European growth model even during a period which suffered a material failure in our pilot rostering function in early September,"