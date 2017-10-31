Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: UAA, PFE, AET, MDLZ & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Under Armour – The athletic apparel maker beat analysts' estimates by three cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share. Revenue fell short, however, and Under Armour gave a full-year forecast well shy of Street estimates. CEO Kevin Plank cited operational challenges and a slowdown in the North American market.

Pfizer – The drugmaker came in three cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share. Revenue was in line with forecasts. Pfizer also raised its full-year guidance, on a strong performance by newer drugs that are relatively early in their patent-protected lifecycle.

Aetna – The insurance company earned an adjusted $2.45 per share for the third quarter, well above estimates of $2.09 a share. Revenue missed forecasts, however. Aetna said it sees full-year earnings above Street expectations, helped by moderating medical costs and what it calls "focused execution."

Archer-Daniels Midland – The grain processor reported adjusted quarterly profit of 45 cents per share, 10 cents a share shy of forecasts. Revenue also missed estimates, with the company saying its operating environment was more challenging than expected.

Mondelez International - The snack maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, as was organic revenue growth, amid improving sales in both North America and emerging markets.

Allison Transmission – The company beat estimates by 25 cents a share, with a third-quarter profit of 75 cents per share. The truck and bus parts maker also saw revenue beat Street forecasts amid improved orders from trucking companies even ahead of what's usually the busiest season for orders.

Texas Roadhouse – Texas Roadhouse matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 43 cents per share, while the restaurant chain's revenue beat forecasts. Texas Roadhouse saw comparable-store sales beat forecasts for both company-owned locations and franchised restaurants. The company also said food costs were dropping, while labor costs were rising.

Exact Sciences – Exact Sciences lost 23 cents per share for its latest quarter, but that was seven cents a share smaller than analysts were anticipating. The diagnostic test maker reported revenue above Street forecasts, and also raised its full-year revenue guidance on strong sales of the company's Cologuard test for colorectal cancer.

BP – BP reported better-than-expected profits that were double its year-ago earnings, and the oil giant also said it would resume share buybacks.

Sony – Sony is forecasting full-year profit of $5.57 billion, 26 percent higher than its prior estimate three months ago. Sony also reported better-than-expected profit for its July through September quarter, helped by improved performance for the company's image sensors and video game consoles.

Qualcomm – Qualcomm shares could be impacted following multiple reports that Apple's next generation of iPhones and iPads would stop using Qualcomm's chips. Apple is mulling the use of chips from Intel and others due to ongoing legal disputes with Qualcomm.

CenturyLink – CenturyLink won the Federal Communications Commission approval for its $24 billion purchase of Level 3 Communications, and plans to close the deal Wednesday.

21st Century Fox – Fox saw proxy adviser ISS recommend investor votes against five directors at the upcoming annual meeting, as well as a "no" vote on executive pay packages.

Netflix – The video streaming service will end its popular "House of Cards" program after season 6, which is currently in production, according to multiple sources. The decision was reportedly made before news about alleged sexual misconduct by series star Kevin Spacey became public.

Rent-A-Center – Rent-A-Center plans to explore strategic and financial alternatives, and is also suspending its dividend. The rental company had rejected a $15 per share takeover offer earlier this year.