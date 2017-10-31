First Look: Trick questions, math problems and a P&L statement are all a part of this bookkeeping job interview

Xendoo, an accounting firm located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is looking for a new bookkeeper. It's a full-service firm that caters primarily to small businesses which prides itself on the ability to do "real-time accounting" for clients. Founders Lillian Roberts and Steven Gelley need someone who is extremely detail-oriented, self-motivated and hardworking.

Salary range: $35,000 - $45,000.

About The Job Interview

"The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.

The Job Interview Series Premiere November 8 | Wednesday 10P ET/PT