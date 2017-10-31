Trex shares jump 23% after the decking company announced strong sales

Shares of Winchester, Va.-based decking company Trex jumped more than 23 percent Tuesday after the firm reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations.

The stock hit a record of $107.99.

The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents compared to analyst expectations of 55 cents, according to FactSet.

Net sales for the third quarter hit a record $140 million, up more than 32 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

"It is clear that we are beginning to see the results of our influence with the consumer," CEO James E. Cline said on a conference call.

Cline pointed to a national ad campaign the company unveiled two years ago, saying that it was driving strong demand. The campaign comprised television, print, and digital advertisements.

The company said it expected revenue of $118 million in the fourth quarter.

Trex accounts for more than 80 percent of all residential decking and railing in North America, according to the company. That market share has grown 4 percent since 2014, Cline said.

Analysts at FBR & Co. raised their price target for the company to $96 from $80 Tuesday while maintaining a hold rating.

Shares of the company have risen more than 60 percent since the start of the year.