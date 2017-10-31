    ×

    Trading Nation

    President Trump is expected to pick a new Fed chair. Here's what it means for rates

    John Taylor, of professor of economics at Stanford University (l), and Jerome Powell, governor of the Federal Reserve.
    Here's what Powell and Taylor each mean for the market   

    President Donald Trump's expected decision on the next Federal Reserve chair is likely to impact the bond market, as some leading contenders are considered more hawkish or dovish than others when it comes to monetary policy.

    Trump is expected to name his pick for Fed chair Thursday, and the PredictIt market on Tuesday evening showed current Federal Reserve governor Jerome "Jay" Powell was the leading contender, followed by Stanford economist John Taylor. The likelihood of current Fed chair Janet Yellen retaining her post has recently fallen, according to PredictIt.

    Powell is seen as likely to conduct his policy much as Yellen has, said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors.

    "The expectation is that he will be similar to Janet Yellen, with being path-dependent on economic as well as financial stability. His expectation is that he will gradually raise interest rates, and as well gradually reduce the balance sheet," Morganlander said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    "He is more of a deregulation person than, for example, Janet Yellen," he said. "But nonetheless, the financial system, we believe, will have a sigh of relief if Powell will be appointed as chair."

    John Taylor, who coined the "Taylor rule," a model that suggests a guideline as to how the Fed's benchmark interest rate should shift according to the underlying economic conditions, is seen as a more hawkish candidate.

    "With John Taylor, we believe that it will be more of a hawkish stance regarding the balance sheet management at the Fed. With $4.5 trillion, the expectation is that there will be a reduction in 2018, into 2019. John Taylor may be perceived as one that would reduce the balance sheet at a pace which would be much more rapid," Morganlander said.

    Regardless of who is selected, Morganlander is not expecting a "rapid increase" of interest rates in 2018.

    "We do believe, though, when it comes to who gets appointed, the long end of the yield curve could respond quite differently," he said. "For example, if Taylor gets in, we could actually see a steepening of the yield curve initially, followed potentially by a flattening.

    "That volatility would be created by the uncertainty that rate hikes, as well as balance sheet reduction, would have on the overall financial system," he said.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...