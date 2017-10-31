Trump tweets about Manhattan attack: 'Looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person'

President Donald Trump tweeted that an attack in lower Manhattan seemed to be committed by a sick and deranged person."

His tweet comes shortly after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people on Tuesday, leaving at least eight people dead and at least 12 injured.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted, "My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situtation."

Police said that the suspect emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing an imitation gun. New York Police Department Chief James O'Neill said police shot the suspect, who has been transported to the hospital.

O'Neill said the name of the 29-year-old male suspect is not being released at this time.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there's no evidence to suggest there's a wider threat or plot. He said people will still see more security forces out of caution.

A 29-year-old male drove a rented Home Depot pickup truck on the West Side bicycle path, entering at Houston street before driving southbound, striking bicyclists and pedestrians, said

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Angelica Lavito contributed to this report.