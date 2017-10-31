Twitter's about to reveal Russia's huge tweet-fest during campaign, report says

Twitter, Google and Facebook will testify before Congress on Tuesday, revealing just how much of a role Russia had in spreading information on social networks during the United States presidential campaign.

Twitter will reveal that there were more than 36,000 active Russian accounts spreading more than 1.4 million tweets to Twitter's users, Business Insider said on Tuesday. A source explained to Business Insider that those accounts "generated automated, election-related content."

Facebook, on Monday, revealed even more troubling figures. The company said Russians reached more than 126 million users on Facebook during the election, using 80,000 posts to the social network.

Russia has denied any role in the election.

