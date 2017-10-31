    ×

    Tech

    Twitter's about to reveal Russia's huge tweet-fest during campaign, report says

    • Twitter will reportedly reveal more than 36,000 Russian accounts were active during the election
    • The company will speak to Congress on Tuesday, along with Google and Facebook
    Jack Dorsey attends the '#SheInspiresMe: Twitter celebrates female voices & visionaries' event in Cannes, France.
    Francois Durand | Getty Images
    Twitter, Google and Facebook will testify before Congress on Tuesday, revealing just how much of a role Russia had in spreading information on social networks during the United States presidential campaign.

    Twitter will reveal that there were more than 36,000 active Russian accounts spreading more than 1.4 million tweets to Twitter's users, Business Insider said on Tuesday. A source explained to Business Insider that those accounts "generated automated, election-related content."

    Facebook, on Monday, revealed even more troubling figures. The company said Russians reached more than 126 million users on Facebook during the election, using 80,000 posts to the social network.

    Russia has denied any role in the election.

    Read more on Business Insider.

