White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following the arrest Monday of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chair, on charges related to money laundering and foreign lobbying.

Manafort was indicted on multiple counts related to hiding overseas payments, including one count of "conspiracy against the United States."

Manafort's former longtime business partner, Rick Gates, also was charged in the 31 page indictment, made public on Monday. Gates and Manafort both surrendered to authorities on Monday morning.

The two men pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court appearance later Monday, and their representatives said they would vigorously fight the charges against them.