White House releases official portraits of Trump, Pence

The White House on Tuesday released the first official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, more than nine months after Trump took office in January.

Thousands of copies of the portraits will be printed by the Government Publishing Office and distributed to post offices, federal agencies and other government buildings.

Tuesday's release ended months on speculation over why Trump's portrait had not replaced that of former President Barack Obama in federal office buildings, where portraits of the sitting president and vice president are often prominently displayed.