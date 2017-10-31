Sorrell said WPP would keep Google as its top media investment in 2017. Meantime, the firm's client portfolio is poised to see Facebook move ahead of Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation into second place this year.

While Sorrell has previously argued that Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google need to accept that they are media — and not technology — companies, he did say that both firms have since responded to advertising challenges.

In recent months, several brands have pulled ads from Google-owned YouTube because they were being placed next to extremist content. Matt Brittin, Google's EMEA president of business operations, apologized in March for this issue. The company announced plans to expand its safeguards for advertisers including plans to take down inappropriate content faster.



WPP's shares were around 0.6 percent higher during early morning deals on Tuesday.