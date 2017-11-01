Amazon just bought three domain names related to cryptocurrency

Amazon has secured three new domain names related to cryptocurrency, sparking speculation that the e-commerce giant could be preparing a move into the cryptocurrency space.



However, Amazon Pay's VP Patrick Gauthier told CNBC last month that Amazon had no plans to accept cryptocurrency because there hasn't been much demand yet, and Amazon may simply be protecting its brand name.

The domains are: amazonethereum.com, amazoncryptocurrency.com, amazoncryptocurrencies.com.

Trade publication DomainNameWire was the first to report on Amazon's move. The report said Amazon registered for the domains on Tuesday.

The news comes as bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, smashed through a new record high price on Wednesday, reaching $6,600 for the first time, following news of CME's plan to launch bitcoin futures later this year.

There have been some rumors of Amazon eventually accepting cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, but the company has never acknowledged these plans. Just last month, another unfounded rumor about Amazon's acceptance of bitcoin drove up bitcoin's price immediately.

In any case, Amazon seems intent on owning multiple cryptocurrency-related domain names. According to Coindesk, Amazon signed up for the domain "amazonbitcoin.com" three years ago. Amazonbitcoin.com now takes you straight to Amazon.com.