American Airlines says it halted service with caterer that detected listeria at Los Angeles facility

American Airlines passengers flying out of Los Angeles International Airport might not receive a meal on board this week, after listeria was detected at one of the airline's on-board caterers.

American stopped using Gate Gourmet on Wednesday, said Ross Feinstein, American Airlines' spokesman.

Listeria, a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea and can even be fatal, was found during a recent safety audit at Gate Gourmet's facilities. However, traces of the bacteria were detected on surfaces that do not come into contact with food, such as drains, the airline said.

Gate Gourmet did not immediately return a request for comment.

"While no reports of illness related to the LAX Gate Gourmet catering operation have been reported to American, out of an abundance of caution, we made this decision because we felt it was the right thing to do for our customers and team members," said Feinstein. "Although we use Gate Gourmet as a caterer in other locations, we currently do not have any information that suggests that listeria has been detected at any other facility."

The issue was reported earlier by The Street.

American will give travel vouchers to some passengers who do not receive their meal as the airline scrambles to find alternatives. It works with other caterers at the airport.

Other airlines use the LAX Gate Gourmet facility, including Delta Air Lines, which said it is still using the company for onboard meals as it had no indication of unsafe conditions there.