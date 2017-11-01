It's looking like China's getting really excited about the iPhone X

Here are the top 5 features of the new Apple iPhone X 19 Hours Ago | 01:33

Chinese consumers are getting very excited about the iPhone X. But for Apple, which has struggled to keep up with the onslaught of competition in China's smartphone market, an upturn in fortunes may not yet be on the cards.

Already, Chinese buyers are rushing to get their pre-orders before the official product launch on Friday. JD.com, the country's second-largest e-commerce site after Alibaba's Tmall, received over 2.5 million pre-orders. Other sellers have tallied about another 3 million of such orders.

For perspective, Apple sold 44.9 million iPhone units in China in 2016, according to research by intelligence firm IDC.

Social media platforms in China are also seeing lively activity about Apple's latest offering, with the term #iPhoneX being read 400 million times thus far.