Cramer's 6 rules for investing in a raging bull market   

Some may think that CNBC's Jim Cramer is foolish for not being afraid of the red-hot bull market, but in reality, he's just trying to make you money.
"I am actually less worried about looking like an idiot and more concerned that you might be scared away from the stocks by the tepid conventional wisdom. That's why I think it's so important that you have to understand how a bull market like this one operates," the "Mad Money" host said.
The rules for investing in bull markets are different, so Cramer went over his 6 key guidelines for how to look at stocks when rallies become routine.