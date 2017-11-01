Cramer's lightning round: Don't take profits in American Express' stock   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

American Express Company: "It's not an expensive stock. I like the group. I like Mastercard, I like Visa, I like American Express, I like PayPal. I do not want you to take profits. American Express' new CEO [is] doing very well. Let's own it.

Intuitive Surgical: "What can I say? One of my absolute favorite stocks. I like the business model and I like the management. My only regret: Where are they on this show? Why don't they come on? I love the da Vinci [Surgical System, Intuitive Surgical's flagship product]."

CME Group Inc.: "I'll tell you, I wish the [Chicago] Bears played like CME Group, because that stock is a buy, buy, buy, buy, buy, buy, buy, buy, buy."

United Rentals: "I think you're fine. [CEO] Mike Kneeland is doing a great job. Remember, in Cramerica, we do not care where a stock has come from, we care where it's going to, and I think you're fine."

DSW Inc.: "Nah. I saw a downgrade today. I don't really care for that stock. I don't really like retail. I don't even like the chart there."

Annaly Capital Management Inc.: "That's what I don't like about Annaly. It's just like a stock does nothing, you pick up the yield, the stock goes down a little. It's not my cup of tea."