Facebook shares rose after the bell after the company reported third-quarter profit and sales that topped Wall Street expectations on surging sales of digital ads.

Here's the key data:

EPS: $1.59 per share, more than the $1.28 a share expected.

Revenue: $10.3 billion, up 47 percent and more than $9.84 billion expected

MAUs: 2.07 billion versus 2.06 billion expected

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement accompanying the report:

"We're serious about preventing abuse on our platforms. We're investing so much in security that it will impact our profitability."

Online marketers are buying more Facebook ads to target messages at mobile internet users.

Facebook's ability to target digital ads at users based on their "likes" and other online behavior is so effective that some in Congress want to regulate its ability to sell political advertising.

As company's general counsel was being grilled in Washington, investors bid Facebook shares to a record high of $182.69 early Wednesday.

The stock rose more than 1 percent to another record after the results were released.

What to watch for now:

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Last quarter, Facebook CFO David Wehner narrowed the company's 2017 spending forecast, essentially adjusting it down and sending Facebook shares higher.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.