3 debts to pay off before you retire 57 Mins Ago | 01:45

If you're about to retire, the last thing you need is a lot of bills.

Over the past 30 years, American families have taken on increasing amounts of debt, even as incomes failed to keep pace. About 80 percent of American households now have some form of debt, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts' survey of American family finances.

Older Americans owe more than ever before, with the amount of debt held by people over age 60 hitting $3 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

But living the retirement of your dreams means getting out of the red.

Here's a look at three major types of debt Americans take on and how best to manage them before you quit work.