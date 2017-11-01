Scenes from the lower Manhattan terrorist attack

Terror struck lower Manhattan when the driver of a rented Home Depot pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a bike path on the West Side Highway, killing eight and injuring 11.

Authorities say it was New York City's deadliest terror attack since 9/11.

The driver of the truck, identified as Sayfullah Habibullaehevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national, was shot and wounded by police and taken into custody.

The FBI and NYPD continue to investigate the scene and the suspect's background, looking for clues that led to this deadly attack on Halloween.