Scenes from the lower Manhattan terrorist attack

    Terrorism

    Investigators are near the Home Depot truck which struck down multiple people on a bike path, killing several and injuring numerous others at the crime scene in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, U.S., October 31, 2017.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters

    Terror struck lower Manhattan when the driver of a rented Home Depot pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a bike path on the West Side Highway, killing eight and injuring 11.

    Authorities say it was New York City's deadliest terror attack since 9/11.

    The driver of the truck, identified as Sayfullah Habibullaehevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national, was shot and wounded by police and taken into custody.

    The FBI and NYPD continue to investigate the scene and the suspect's background, looking for clues that led to this deadly attack on Halloween.

    • Cyclists mowed down

      Multiple bikes are crushed along the West Side Highway bike path in lower Manhattan.

      Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, U.S., October 31, 2017.
      Brendan McDermid | Reuters

    • First responders

      Emergency personnel arrive to tend to the victims. Among those killed were five Argentinian tourists.

      Emergency personal respond after a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a jogging and bike path in Lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City.
      Kena Betancur | Getty Images

    • First aid

      A woman injured on the bike path is aided by paramedics.

      A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, U.S., October 31, 2017.
      Brendan McDermid | Reuters

    • Police secure crime scene

      Police block off the street and secure the area after shooting the suspect.

      Police block off the street after a shooting incident in New York City, U.S. October 31, 2017.
      Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

    • Home Depot rental truck 

      Police inspect a Home Depot rental truck used in the attack. The truck was rental earlier in the day in Passaic, New Jersey.

      Police investigate a vehicle allegedly used in a ramming incident on the West Side Highway in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31 2017.
      Andrew Kelly | Reuters

    • Suspect in Custody

      Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national who entered the United States in 2010, is accused of carrying out the attack. Police say he was shot after he got out of the truck while he was carrying paintball and pellet guns. He was taken to a hospital. Investigators say he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group, but they believe he acted alone.

      This handout photograph obtained courtesy of the St. Charles County Dept. of Corrections in the midwestern US state of Missouri on October 31, 2017 shows Sayfullah Habibullahevic Saipov, the suspectecd driver who killed eight people in New York on October 31, 2017, mowing down cyclists and pedestrians, before striking a school bus in what officials branded a 'cowardly act of terror.'
      St. Charles County Dept. of Corr. | AFP | Getty Images

    • Tragedy on Halloween

      Kids in Halloween costumes cross the street near the scene. The attack occurred in a busy residential area and when three schools were being dismissed.

      Kids in Halloween Customscross the street near the scene where a man driving a rental truck struck and killed eight people on a jogging and bike path in Lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City.
      Kena Betancur | Getty Images

