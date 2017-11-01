Scenes from the lower Manhattan terrorist attack

Terror struck lower Manhattan when the driver of a rented Home Depot pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a bike path on the West Side Highway, killing eight and injuring 11.
Authorities say it was New York City's deadliest terror attack since 9/11.
The driver of the truck, identified as Sayfullah Habibullaehevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national, was shot and wounded by police and taken into custody.
The FBI and NYPD continue to investigate the scene and the suspect's background, looking for clues that led to this deadly attack on Halloween.
Multiple bikes are crushed along the West Side Highway bike path in lower Manhattan.
Emergency personnel arrive to tend to the victims. Among those killed were five Argentinian tourists.
A woman injured on the bike path is aided by paramedics.
Police block off the street and secure the area after shooting the suspect.
Police inspect a Home Depot rental truck used in the attack. The truck was rental earlier in the day in Passaic, New Jersey.
Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national who entered the United States in 2010, is accused of carrying out the attack. Police say he was shot after he got out of the truck while he was carrying paintball and pellet guns. He was taken to a hospital. Investigators say he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group, but they believe he acted alone.
Kids in Halloween costumes cross the street near the scene. The attack occurred in a busy residential area and when three schools were being dismissed.