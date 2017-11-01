Decision on dividends due early next year, says Standard Chartered CFO

Standard Chartered remains on schedule to decide how much it will pay out to investors at the start of next year, the bank's CFO Andy Halford said Wednesday.

Investors have been wondering when Standard Chartered will reset paying dividends after several postponements.

Halford said a decision will be made at the full-year meeting, after some uncertainties dissipate.

"We are very mindful that investors are looking for resumption in dividend," Halford told CNBC.

"By the end of the year many of those factors will be clear," he said about doubts over whether the bank will be able to deliver enduring profitability and the impact of new regulations.

"I am sure the board in January/February time will take all of that into account and decide what's the best thing to do."