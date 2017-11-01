Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: WMT, EL, TRI, CLX, GRNC, AGN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Wal-Mart – The retailer announced it was tripling its selection of online items for the holiday shopping season, as well as providing free two-day shipping on more than two million products if the order is greater than $35.

Estee Lauder – The cosmetics maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.21 per share, beating estimates of 97 cents a share. Revenue was also above forecasts. The company issued a fiscal 2018 forecast that exceeds current Street consensus, and also announced a 12 percent hike in its quarterly dividend to 38 cents per share.

Thomson Reuters – The financial information provider came in 10 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profits of 68 cents per share. Revenue fell below Street forecasts. The company said full-year profit will be at the high end of its prior forecasts, as new sales in its key Financial & Risk segment outpace cancelations.

Clorox – The household products maker reported quarterly profit of $1.46 per share, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue also scored a beat. Clorox did cut its full-year earnings per share forecast due largely to a 10 cent a share impact from the recent hurricanes.

Generac – The maker of home and commercial generators earned 93 cents per share for the third quarter, five cents a share above estimates. Revenue outpaced forecasts, as well. The active hurricane season was a key factor in driving sales.

Allergan – The drugmaker came in 10 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of $4.15 per share. Revenue matched Street forecasts. Allergan also said it is prepared to mitigate any negative effects if its legal battle regarding its Restasis drug is not successful. Allergan is trying to delay the entry of a generic version of its dry-eye drug into the marketplace.

Garmin – The maker of GPS devices earned 78 cents per share for the third quarter, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, and the company raised its full-year outlook as sales improve in its outdoor, aviation, and marine segments.

Papa John's — The pizza chain cut its sales and earnings outlook, as profit margins fall and sales growth slows. Papa John's did match estimates in its latest quarter, with profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue also topped Street forecasts.

3D Systems – 3D Systems lost 20 cents per share for its latest quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a 12 cents per share profit. Revenue for the maker of 3-D printers also fell short of estimates. The company withdrew its forward guidance, citing leadership changes and its business transformation.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts reported quarterly profit of 65 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 54 cents a share. Revenue for the video game publisher fell short of forecasts, however, and its revenue forecast for the holiday quarter is also short of Street estimates amid tough competition from rivals like Activision Blizzard and others.

Envision Healthcare – The company earned an adjusted 73 cents per share for its latest quarter, 15 cents a share shy of consensus estimates. The provider of physician services said its results were impacted by the quarter's hurricanes, and also said it is reviewing strategic alternatives that could include a sale.

Checkpoint Software – Checkpoint beat estimates by six cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.30 per share. The cybersecurity software maker also beat estimates on the top line, however its current-quarter forecast falls below consensus due to a restructuring of its sales force.

U.S. Steel – U.S. Steel saw its quarterly earnings come in 21 cents a share above estimates at an adjusted 92 cents per share. The steel maker's revenue also beat forecasts. U.S. Steel's profit was more than double year-earlier levels, as prices strengthened and operations at its mills improved.

Honda Motor – The automaker raised its full-year profit outlook, projecting that lower costs and higher sales will more than make up for costs related to defective airbags made by Takata Corp.

Novo Nordisk — The Denmark-based drugmaker raised its full-year profit forecast, as sales of its diabetes and other drugs increase and costs cuts take hold.

HP Inc. – HP completed its $1.05 billion purchase of Samsung's printer business, first announced in September 2016.

Madison Square Garden – The operator of the New York City sports and entertainment arena is being pressured by investors to sell or spin off various assets, according to an article in the New York Post.