Trump reportedly demanding tax reform bill be called 'The Cut Cut Cut Act'

A fight is brewing on Capitol Hill over what to name the tax reform bill that congressional Republicans plan to introduce on Thursday morning.

House lawmakers in charge of writing the legislation want the bill's title name to reflect the fact that it's a tax reform package. But President Donald Trump has other ideas.

Both ABC News and Politico reported Wednesday that Trump is insisting that the bill be called "The Cut Cut Cut Act."

From ABC News' Tara Palmeri:

Still, behind closed doors, there has been back-and-forth between House Speaker Paul Ryan, and House Ways and Means chairman Kevin Brady about the naming of the bill, including multiple phone calls in the past week. Ryan initially kicked the naming over to Trump because of his penchant towards branding, according to a senior Hill aide. Ryan and Brady have pushed back on the naming of the bill. However, Trump has held firm.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions from CNBC about the naming of the bill.

Trump frequently compares his proposed legislation to a tax reform bill passed in 1986 and signed by then-President Ronald Reagan. The name of that bill? The Tax Reform Act of 1986.