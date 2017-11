Meanwhile, weekly figures showed total U.S. crude oil production at 9.55 million barrels a day, just short of the Sept. 29 high going back to July 10, 2015. The week's total output was not far off the all-time high of 9.61 million barrels per day, struck the week ending June 5, 2015.

The preliminary weekly figures are later revised.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading at $54.52 a barrel, 14 cents higher, after topping out at $55.22 earlier in the session.

WTI's discount to international benchmark Brent crude has made U.S. oil more attractive to overseas buyers. Brent was trading at $61.06, up 12 cents, on Wednesday.