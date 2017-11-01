Dow futures rise 131 points ahead of Fed decision; Facebook and Tesla earnings ahead

Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
After the bell, Facebook, Kraft Heinz, Qualcomm, Tesla, Shake Shack, Cheesecake Factory, Fitbit and Symantec are also set to issue their latest financial figures.
On the data front, investors will be paying close attention to the ADP national employment report, due out at 8:15 a.m. ET; US manufacturing PMI expected at 9:45 a.m. ET; and, at 10 a.m. ET, the manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending data are due. The routine mortgage applications data will also be released, set to come out at 7 a.m. ET.
On the central bank front, the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is due to kick-start the second and final day of its regular monetary policy meeting. Investors will be looking out for the FOMC's announcement at 2 p.m. ET, which will include an interest rate decision and commentary on the state of the U.S. economy.
Speaking of the Fed, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for the next chair of the central bank Thursday. While there are five key candidates for the role, Fed Governor Jerome Powell has been the recent favorite.
Finally in commodities news, oil prices extended gains in early trade after fresh data revealed that oil cartel OPEC had improved its level of compliance considerably. At 6:55 a.m. ET, U.S. crude was trading around $55.08, while Brent hovered around $61.70 per barrel.