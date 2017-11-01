Dow futures rise 131 points ahead of Fed decision; Facebook and Tesla earnings ahead

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open Wednesday, as investors prepared themselves for the latest cluster of corporate earnings ahead of a decision by the U.S. central bank.

Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 131 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 11 points and 27.50 points, respectively.

Futures took their cue from overseas equity markets, which also traded higher. The Stoxx 600 index, which is composed of a broad swath of European stocks, rose 0.6 percent. In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 1.9 percent.

While a meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to be on the minds of investors, a whole host of major brands are also set to publish their latest earnings during the day.