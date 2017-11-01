Dow rises 117 points as stocks hit record highs ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stock futures traded sharply higher before the bell, as investors took their cue from a rise in overseas equities and commodity prices. Investors also shrugged off the government delaying the release of a tax reform bill until Thursday.

The Stoxx 600 index, which is composed of a broad swath of European stocks, rose 0.67 percent. In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 1.9 percent. U.S. crude, meanwhile, rose 1.2 percent to $55.01 per barrel. Gold prices also rose, trading 0.5 percent higher at $1,276.30 an ounce.

"Japanese and European stocks are up big and commodities are also up in general," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "I think the market just feels like things are getting better."

U.S. equities are coming off of strong monthly gains. The S&P 500 and the Dow rose 2.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, in October.

They received a big boost from strong corporate earnings results. As of Tuesday morning, 73 percent of the companies that have reported have surpassed earnings expectations, while 66 percent have surpassed sales estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In economic news, the U.S. private sector added 235,000 jobs in October, according to a report from ADP and Moody's. Economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 200,000 jobs.

"A snapback in jobs creation is correcting the aberration of the previous month," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

The ADP report usually serves as a preview to the government's monthly jobs report, which is scheduled for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Other data released Wednesday include the ISM manufacturing index, which hit 58.7 in October, and and construction spending, which rose 0.3 percent.

"The macro news, along with earnings and the price of oil continue to add to the market's gains," said First Standard's Cardillo.