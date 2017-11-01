    ×

    Dow rises 117 points as stocks hit record highs ahead of Fed decision

    • The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to an all-time high, with energy leading advancers.
    • The Nasdaq composite also notched a record, advancing 0.3 percent.
    • The Dow Jones industrial average gained 117 points, with DowDuPont leading advancers.
    • Stocks also followed overseas markets, which rose overnight along with major commodity prices.
    U.S. equities rose to record highs on Wednesday ahead of the latest monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. Stocks also followed overseas markets, which rose overnight along with major commodity prices.

    The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to an all-time high, with energy leading advancers. Estee Lauder was the best-performing individual stock in the index, rising 11 percent. The company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

    The Nasdaq composite also notched a record, advancing 0.4 percent.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106 points, with DowDuPont leading advancers. The 30-stock index also traded at a record high.

    The Fed is largely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Market expectations for a rate hike Wednesday are just 1.5 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Investors will, however, look for further confirmation that the central bank will raise rates in December.

    The central bank is "likely to add to already high expectations of a hike in interest rates in December," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, in a note. "Although stocks could be vulnerable to a short-term pullback, any weakness that does develop is expected to be limited."

    Expectations for a December rate hike are nearly 100 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    Specialist trader Michael Pistillo Jr. wears a dow 23,000 hat, after the dow briefly traded above 23,000, at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 17, 2017.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Specialist trader Michael Pistillo Jr. wears a dow 23,000 hat, after the dow briefly traded above 23,000, at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 17, 2017.

    U.S. stock futures traded sharply higher before the bell, as investors took their cue from a rise in overseas equities and commodity prices. Investors also shrugged off the government delaying the release of a tax reform bill until Thursday.

    The Stoxx 600 index, which is composed of a broad swath of European stocks, rose 0.67 percent. In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 1.9 percent. U.S. crude, meanwhile, rose 1.2 percent to $55.01 per barrel. Gold prices also rose, trading 0.5 percent higher at $1,276.30 an ounce.

    "Japanese and European stocks are up big and commodities are also up in general," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "I think the market just feels like things are getting better."

    U.S. equities are coming off of strong monthly gains. The S&P 500 and the Dow rose 2.2 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, in October.

    They received a big boost from strong corporate earnings results. As of Tuesday morning, 73 percent of the companies that have reported have surpassed earnings expectations, while 66 percent have surpassed sales estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    In economic news, the U.S. private sector added 235,000 jobs in October, according to a report from ADP and Moody's. Economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 200,000 jobs.

    "A snapback in jobs creation is correcting the aberration of the previous month," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

    The ADP report usually serves as a preview to the government's monthly jobs report, which is scheduled for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Other data released Wednesday include the ISM manufacturing index, which hit 58.7 in October, and and construction spending, which rose 0.3 percent.

    "The macro news, along with earnings and the price of oil continue to add to the market's gains," said First Standard's Cardillo.

