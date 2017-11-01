Reviewers say TripAdvisor deleted warnings about resort dangers: Report

Multiple reviews on travel and booking website TripAdvisor detailing personal accounts of rape and injuries at some Mexican resorts were repeatedly removed by the company without clear explanation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.
TripAdvisor has rules for approving and deleting users' posts. More than a dozen American travelers since July have said their warnings were smothered by the company, according to the Journal Sentinel's investigation.
The travelers' accounts, posted on the website as reviews of the resorts in question and subsequently deleted by TripAdvisor, described stories of tainted alcohol, rapes by resort staff and other injuries during their Mexican vacations, the Journal Sentinel reported.