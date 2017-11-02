49% of Americans think Trump committed a crime: Washington Post-ABC poll

A strong majority of Americans approves of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC.

The poll, which surveyed 714 adults across the country, found that 58 percent approve of the way Mueller is handling the investigation, compared with just 28 percent who disapprove, the Post reported Thursday.

What bodes worse for Trump is that more than half of Americans surveyed say they think that the charges brought so far — against former campaign chair Paul Manafort, his associate Richard Gates and former advisor George Papadopoulos — will not be the last of it.

In perhaps the most damning indicator of the public's view of the investigation, 49 percent of overall respondents say they think Trump himself committed a crime related to the subject of Mueller's investigation.

Fifty-three percent say the charges made public Monday represent broader wrongdoing by people involved in the presidential campaign versus 28 percent who say the charges will stop there.

Manafort, chairman of Trump's presidential campaign for several months in 2016, was charged along with Gates in a 12-count indictment, which includes allegations of laundering millions of dollars and acting as an unregistered foreign agent over the course of many years.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his connections in Russia. Documents released by the special counsel Monday describe his efforts to connect the Trump campaign with high-level Russian officials, the Post reported.

The Post-ABC poll results appear to be heavily skewed in accordance with respondents' prior political leanings: 78 percent of Democrats approve of the way Mueller is handling the investigation, for instance, whereas just 38 percent of Republicans approve.

That said, people across the aisle tend to be more aligned in supporting the case against Manafort and Gates, the Post reported. Fifty-seven percent of Republicans and 78 percent of Democrats approve of that case.

Read more about the results of the Washington Post-ABC poll here.