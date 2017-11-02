Activision Blizzard shares fall after earnings release

Activision Blizzard shares fell nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading following an after-the-bell earnings report Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street forecast:

EPS: 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters

49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Revenue: $1.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

Activision Blizzard reported a dip in monthly active users than the previous quarter at 384 million.

The company raised its full-year guidance to $6.68 billion in revenue and $2.08 earnings per share.

Analysts projected a mixed quarter for Activision Blizzard, as the gamemaker behind "Candy Crush" and "Call of Duty" seeks to stake its claim in the burgeoning esports industry.

Thomson Reuters consensus estimates projected year-over-year revenue growth of 6.7 percent, but an earnings per share decline of 5 percent.

Activision Blizzard's Overwatch esports league, which turns the popular sports title professional, is expected to launch in December. But some analysts are concerned the league may not be an immediate success.

To be sure, Activision Blizzard is still one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and is well-positioned to take on rivals Electronic Arts and Take Two in the esports market.

The company, in line with the rest of the industry, is pushing digital game sales as physical sales continue to fall. Earlier this month, reports said physical sales of the company's second "Destiny" title were approximately 50 percent below those of the original.

The company's stock has rocketed 80 percent year to date, ahead of the report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.