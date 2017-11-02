Apple Watch sales up 50 percent for third consecutive quarter

Apple reported quarterly earnings after the bell on Thursday and said sales of the Apple Watch continue to grow at a rapid pace.

Apple didn't break out Apple Watch sales, but the company said that sales of the wearable grew more than 50 percent year-over-year for the third consecutive quarter. Wall Street was only looking for 20 percent growth, so that's a win for Apple.

Analyst Gene Munster said the Apple Watch represents just 3 percent of Apple's revenue, which would equal $1.6 billion during the quarter.

In general, companies disclose items in quarterly earnings reports that could reasonably be considered material to shareholders, often when revenue reaches a certain threshold, such as 5 percent of total revenue.

In the past, Apple has disclosed iPhone, iPad, Mac and Services unit sales, and Apple Watch has been included under "other products."

But analysts have estimated that Apple's Series 3 Watch, with a cellular connection, has given the wearable momentum. The watch is crucial to Apple's ambitions, especially in healthcare, industry watchers say.

