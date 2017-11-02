Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks following decision to hike rates

[The stream is slated to start at 12.30 p.m. GMT (08:30 a.m. ET.). Please refresh the page at that time if you do not see a player above.]

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is delivering a speech about the central bank's decision to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Investors and analysts widely anticipated a rise in rates; markets priced in a 90 percent possibility of a hike prior to the decision.

In September, the U.K. central bank said a rate hike was likely to be needed in "coming months."