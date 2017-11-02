Blue Apron misses earnings, beats revenue expectations

Blue Apron reported third quarter earnings that missed analysts' earnings expectations but beat revenue expectations.

Here's how Blue Apron did vs. what Wall Street expected:

EPS: A loss of 47 cents vs. a loss of 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $210.6 million vs. $191.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters

The meal kit company posted revenue of $210.6 million, beating analysts' expectations of $191.5 million and up 3 percent from the year-ago quarter, but falling from $238.1 million last quarter.

Cost of goods sold increased 13 percent to $164.4 million year-over-year. The company attributed the increase to the launch of its new Linden, New Jersey, fulfillment center and higher food costs. Blue Apron said it has expanded its product offerings and added more premium ingredients.

Product, technology, general and administrative costs increased 44 percent to $65.7 million year-over-year because of increased personnel costs and increased facility costs. Last month, Blue Apron laid off 6 percent of its workforce, or 300 people. The company expects the move to save it $23.5 million annually in the beginning of next year.

Blue Apron continued to cut its marketing expenses in the quarter. Costs represented 16.3 percent of net revenue, compared with 24.2 percent of its revenue in the same time last year. The meal kit company said it had planned the reduction to focus on improvements in its new fulfillment center.

It plans to shrink its marketing expenses in the fourth quarter.

The company posted a loss of $87.2 million during the third quarter, or 47 cents per share.

"We're pleased to share that all Blue Apron customers now have access to our expanded product offering and that the transition of volume to our new Linden, New Jersey fulfillment center is complete," said Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg said in a statement. "We are now focused on optimizing our operations so that we can drive progress on our product roadmap in order to further our mission to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone."

For the second half of the year, Blue Apron expects a net loss of $131 million to $138 million thanks to recent layoffs and a recently completed review of its facilities, the company said in the press release. It had previously forecast a net loss between $121 million and $128 million.

Blue Apron maintained its net revenue expectation to be in the range of $380 million to $400 million for the second half of the year.

Blue Apron's shares have fallen 53 percent since its highly anticipated IPO in June. The already-crowded meal kit space has become even more pressured with Albertsons' purchase of Plated and HelloFresh's plans to go public.

During the third quarter, Blue Apron took a number of steps to cut its costs. In August, it instituted a hiring freeze for its salaried employees and laid off 14 members of its recruiting team. Its vice president of human resources, Kate Muzzatti, also stepped down.

Unexpected costs with Blue Apron's new Linden, New Jersey, fulfillment center hurt Blue Apron's earnings last quarter. The company slashed marketing spending to offset the costs, however, that came at the expense of shrinking its customer base.