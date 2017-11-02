BT CEO responds to question on whether he should step down after ‘difficult’ year

The chief executive officer of the biggest telecom firm in the U.K. has told CNBC he wants to keep his position despite disappointing earnings and a shareholder call for him to resign.

"It has been a difficult year, no question about that, for the company and for me personally," Gavin Patterson told CNBC Thursday. "But I'm absolutely determined to see through the strategy that we have set."

"I am very confident in the support of the board and the new chairman … I'm sure I'll get the chance to see (the strategy) through," he added.

BT reported revenues of £6 billion ($7.96 billion) for its second quarter, a drop of around 2 percent from last year. It also reported a 4 percent decline in profits on Thursday. The company is struggling due to investments in sports rights and improvements to its customer service. Higher costs for pensions are also a drag for the firm.