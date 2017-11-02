CNBC's 'The Profit in Marijuana Country' will premiere on Tuesday, November 14th

Tuesday, 11/14/2017:

10:00 PM THE PROFIT IN MARIJUANA COUNTRY (P)



1:00 AM THE PROFIT IN MARIJUANA COUNTRY



THE PROFIT IN MARIJUANA COUNTRY

In this CNBC original documentary, The Profit's Marcus Lemonis goes to California for a rare and revealing look at the place many consider the marijuana capital of America. The infamous Emerald Triangle is home to generations of illegal pot farmers, long suspicious of outsiders and wary of talking about their lives. Now, this tight-knit community is emerging from the shadows, as a new state law goes into effect. Soon, any adult in California will be able to buy cannabis without a medical prescription. This could mean a windfall for these growers, so some have decided to go legal, leave behind the fear of arrest, and grab their share of what will soon be the largest legal marijuana market in the world.



For more information contact:



Beth Goldman

CNBC

t: 201.735.4724

m: 201.563.3983

e: beth.goldman@nbcuni.com



Kathy Chun

CNBC

t: 201.735.2263

m: 201.678.8485

e: kathy.chun@nbcuni.com