Credit Suisse CEO says he's not feeling pressure from activists

Swiss bank Credit Suisse posted a near six-fold year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst expectations amid an ongoing restructuring plan.

Here are the key third-quarter metrics:

Net income: 244 million Swiss francs ($244 million), vs. 224.6 million Swiss francs expected by Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue: 4.97 billion Swiss francs, vs. expected 4.94 billion Swiss francs, according to Thomson Reuters.

Switzerland's second-largest bank reported 244 million Swiss francs ($244 million) in third-quarter net profit. The results mark the first time the lender has posted three consecutive profitable quarters under the guidance of CEO Tidjane Thiam. It was also significantly above the 41 million Swiss francs reported for the same period last year.



The bank said that while the outlook for global economic growth continued to improve, it would continue to face a number of challenges in the final three months of 2017.



"Uncertain geopolitical developments, central bank policies and the magnitude and timing of reforms in the U.S., as well as historically low levels of volatility, have impacted client activity levels, which remained muted," Thiam said in a statement.



The lender is currently in the second phase of its three-year restructuring program. It plans to focus on wealth management over investment banking and settle legal cases.



Credit Suisse said it had generated cost savings of approximately 400 million Swiss francs in the three months through September, taking nine-month cumulative cost savings to around 1 billion Swiss francs. The lender said it is "confident" it would finish the year with cost savings under its target of 18.5 billion Swiss francs.



In July, the bank warned that while its wealth management had been sheltered from the current economic environment of low volatility and geopolitical concerns, its other divisions could continue to feel these effects going forward.